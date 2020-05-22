Ross Guckert Named Army PEO for Enterprise Info Systems

Unanet
Brenda Marie Rivers May 22, 2020 News

Ross Guckert, former deputy Program Executive Officer for Soldier at the U.S. Army, has been appointed as the service branch’s new PEO for enterprise information systems, PEO EIS confirmed in a tweet on Friday.

Guckert will succeed Cherie Smith who will retire after more than four decades of service at the Army, according to a C4ISRnet report.

“Ross brings strong leadership and judgment, a keen understanding of our environment and challenges, and a commitment to the goal of modernizing the network, connecting our Army, and serving Soldiers,” said Smith said in a blog post dated May 5.

In his prior role, Guckert supported PEO Solider’s over 150 programs encompassing capabilities such as virtual augmentation platforms, personal protection equipment, sensor technologies and weapon systems.

He has been serving as PEO Soldier since 2018 and previously held various leadership roles at the Army with responsibility over acquisition operations, systems integration and engineering activities.

