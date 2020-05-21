Scott McIntyre Reclaims First Place in Wash100 Popular Vote Before June 1st Deadline; Juliane Gallina, Gina Haspel Keep Pace

Ten days left! The 2020 Wash100 Popular Vote draws to a close on June 1st, which leaves you with only ten days to vote as tensions for first place in the rankings. Click here to cast your vote and determine who emerges as the most significant executive of consequnece to the government contracting (GovCon) sector for 2020.

Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre has reclaimed first place after a fierce competition with Gina Haspel, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). There have been four lead changes between McIntyre and Haspel for first place over the last week. With the race for first place reaching a boiling point, Juliane Gallina, chief information officer (CIO) of the CIA, has thrown her hat into the top of the rankings and has risen to second place in the rankings after sitting in fifth last week.

Gallina’s headway has bumped Haspel to third place for the time being. This is Gallina’s first Wash100 Award and her first chance to win gold in the 2020 Wash100 Popular Vote. She also held first place for mere minutes before McIntyre siezed the spot earlier today. The next ten days are going to be pivotal for these industry leaders and the other 97 Wash100 Award winners in 2020 could all have a chance to win with your vote.

This year’s sixth annual Wash100 Awards has been the most contested in history, with a record breaking 14,000 votes cast and counting! The fight for first place has escalated to a fever pitch and your votes could be the difference between first and second place. You just have click here to vote before June 1st.

About Wash100

The Wash100 award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.

Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.