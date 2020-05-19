Space Force Looks to Leverage Commercial Cloud, Satellites for Domain Awareness

The U.S. Space Force is working to improve its space domain awareness capabilities and expand efforts to leverage data from ground and space-based assets, Federal News Network reported Monday.

Maj. Gen. Kimberly Crider, mobilization assistant to the Space Force’s chief of space operations, told the publication in an interview that the military branch seeks to collate “maximum amounts of data” into a multilevel cloud environment for various data analytics and space defense applications.

She said the Space Force also intends to collect data from sensors and commercial satellites to obtain information on elements such as debris, planets, spacecraft and other satellites. A commercial cloud environment will additionally support the service's efforts to develop a unified data library and data management environment, added Crider.

“At the same time, we also want to ensure the security of our assets, and therefore we want to be able to safeguard our data and our information as much as possible, while ensuring that we enable authorized access to our government and allied partners,” she noted.