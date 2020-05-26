Stanford University to Explore Internet Infrastructure Security Under DARPA Contract

Leland Stanford Junior University has received a three-year, $30.1 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to examine the security of internet infrastructure in the U.S.

The university will explore the usage of control, measurement and verification methods to implement closed-loop control in networks as part of the Pronto project, the Department of Defense (DoD) said Friday. The program aims to study the development and deployment of a verifiable closed-loop control network that can be replicated by the academia, industry and public sector.

DARPA received 30 bids for the competitively offered cost-reimbursement contract and obligated $5 million from fiscal year 2020 funds at the time of award.

Contract work will occur in various locations and is scheduled to conclude by May 2023.