TCOM has launched a new brand identity in addition to the company’s updated logo and tagline to expand strategic growth and initiatives, the company reported on Tuesday.

“As a fast-growing company, we are continuing to broaden our core competencies to deliver cost-efficient lifecycle management and deploy highly skilled field services,” Ron Bendlin, TCOM’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated.

TCOM’s strategy and initiatives will focus on enhancing situational awareness for its customers. The company’s new logo has featured an iconic visual element and a tagline across the top to represent the heritage of lighter-than-air aerostats.

The visual element has preserved the previous logo’s aerostat shape. TCOM has added the company’s growth vision as the tagline,”Elevated Awareness,” to describe the company’s plan to provide elevated sensor and communications solutions.

TCOM will continue to provide state-of-the-art lighter-than-air platforms, but have expanded its set of offerings, integrating advanced payloads and modernizing ground control shelters. The company’s effective and efficient sustainment activities will provide TCOM ensure customer experience is maintained.

“Leveraging TCOM’s 50 year history of a proven track record for delivering excellence, we decided it was time to introduce our fresh new look and feel that aligns with our recent global expansion in strategic capabilities, unprecedented growth, and continued innovation,” Matthew McNiel, TCOM’s Vice President of Business Development said.

TCOM’s new brand identity has followed multiple valuable contract awards. The company has integrated enhanced systems for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on the U.S. southern border.

The company will upgrade sensors on legacy systems. TCOM will perform long-range early warning and provide engineering, logistics, operations and program management support for the U.S. Army’s Persistent Surveillance Systems Tethered.

“Building on our long history of success, the rebranding initiative represents our vision to deliver enhanced capabilities and a deliberate movement up the value stream for TCOM,” added Bendlin.

About TCOM

TCOM, L.P. is a global leader providing elevated solutions to enhance situational awareness. Since 1971, the company’s pioneering innovations have defined persistent surveillance and Lighter-than-Air industries.

By blending leading-edge technology, manufacturing, and field operation capabilities, TCOM has provided ISR systems for the United States and foreign governments. Headquartered in Columbia, MD, TCOM has a Manufacturing & Flight Test Facility near Elizabeth City, NC, and a satellite office in Aberdeen, MD.