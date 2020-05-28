TCOM Expands International Operations, Names Mustapha Ouchen as Director of International BD

TCOM has expanded the company’s global footprint and operations in the Middle East and Africa and appointed Fortune 500-Veteran Mustapha Ouchen, as director of International Business Development to spearhead its growth in the regions, TCOM reported on Thursday.

Ouchen is a highly accomplished international business development executive with over 20 years of experience in successfully architecting strategic growth for global Fortune 500 technology companies in the Middle East and Africa.

Throughout his career, Ouchen has demonstrated his ability to influence diverse, cross-functional teams to achieve objectives and meet critical deadlines in a fast-paced environment. He will bring extensive international experience to TCOM. In his career, he was responsible for developing and collaborating with local sales offices in Africa and the Middle East.

Prior to joining TCOM, Ouchen served as director of Sales, Middle East and Africa with Aero Precision and senior business development manager, Middle East and Africa with Derco. He also served with Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD) for nearly 11 years in a variety of leadership roles, including regional sales manager, Middle East & Africa and export account manager.

Ouchen fluently speaks English, Arabic, and French, and holds an MBA from Lewis University and a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the Ecole Supererieure de Commerce in Marrakech.

“I am excited to join TCOM as it expands its global footprint in the Middle East and Africa to offer advanced C4ISR solutions that integrate innovative persistent lighter-than-air tethered surveillance platforms for mission-critical solutions for Air, Ground and Maritime Border Surveillance, Anti-Terrorism, Communications Intelligence, early-detection Missile defense, and other applications,” Ouchen stated.

About TCOM

TCOM, L.P. is a global leader providing elevated solutions to enhance situational awareness. Since 1971, the company’s pioneering innovations have defined the persistent surveillance and Lighter-than-Air industries.

By blending leading-edge technology, manufacturing, and field operation capabilities, TCOM has provided ISR systems for the United States and foreign governments. Headquartered in Columbia, MD, TCOM has a Manufacturing & Flight Test Facility near Elizabeth City, NC, and a satellite office in Aberdeen, MD.