Texas A&M Regents Approve Funding for Army Hypersonic Test Facility Construction

The Texas A&M University System board of regents cleared a $79.3 million budget for the establishment of a complex to test hypersonic technology prototypes for the U.S. Army.

The Bush Combat Development Complex, which will include an enclosed-tube facility and combat vehicle testing grounds, is scheduled for construction on the RELLIS campus beginning this fall as part of the university's efforts to help the military branch transform combat readiness, Texas A&M said Thursday.

The state government allocated $50 million for the Texas A&M Engineering Experimental Station to support Army Futures Command modernization programs. TEES also agreed to work with the Combat Capabilities Development Command-Army Research Laboratory under a $65 million cooperative research agreement.

The campus' hypersonic facility is designed to support research into materials that have the potential to increase vehicle speed and will feature a suite of sensors and equipment for personnel to collect, store and analyze data.