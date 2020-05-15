TSA Issues ‘Insider Threat’ Roadmap to Fortify Transport System Security; David Pekoske Quoted

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released an “Insider Threat Roadmap” that will serve as a framework for procedures, requirements, partnerships and capabilities needed to mitigate risks to the operation of U.S. transportation systems.

TSA said Thursday that the roadmap is primarily focused on promoting data-driven decision-making, advancing new capabilities for combating threats and maturing technologies to address such attacks in the Transportation Systems Sector.

According to the agency, insider threat has been identified as among its enterprise-level risks and it wants to “identify and exploit long-term trends and patterns” associated with such threats. TSA also intends to develop agency-wide procedures and conduct assessments of resources and human capital to support requirements detailed in the roadmap.

“Together with our interagency partners and industry stakeholders, we will maximize innovation and technology to mitigate insider threats,” said David Pekoske, administrator of TSA. “While we recognize that there is no ‘turn-key’ solution to mitigating insider threat, this roadmap will help implement safeguards that incrementally raise the security baseline.”

The roadmap comes after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a directive titled “Information Sharing and Safeguarding: Insider Threat Program” in October.