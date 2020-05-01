UK MoD Selects KBR Under Training Estates Services Framework Agreement to Support MoD Training; Andrew Barrie Quoted

KBR has been selected by the UK's Crown Commercial Services (CCS) to join the new, four-year Training Estates Services Framework Agreement to support the training estate of the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), the company reported on Friday.

"We are delighted to have been selected by the Crown Commercial Services to participate in this successful partnership between the Armed Forces and the private sector," said Andrew Barrie, KBR President, Government Services EMEA. "We are passionate about building a trusted and collaborative approach in delivering the next chapter of the defense infrastructure services program."

Under the commercial agreement, KBR will support MoD's Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) and other UK public sector bodies. The agreement will allow procurement departments the ability to enter into call off contracts of various sizes and complexity.

KBR will support the future defense infrastructure services program, including a range of services required by DIO, building and facilities management, accommodation and rural land management, catering and construction work to provide training for all military training estates facilities and maintain and sustain a living working and training environment for UK Defence.

The framework will additionally cover core sites such as national training centers and areas, specialist training facilities and rural estate management across the military training estate. Currently, there are six regional training areas covering the UK, which consist of 16 major armed forces training areas and other minor camps, ranges, tracks and buildings.

With the addition of the agreement, KBR will add to its extensive work within the UK MoD. In April 2019, KBR announced that it has been awarded a support contract by the UK MoD. Under the terms of the contract, which will run until 2022 (with options out until 2025), KBR will provide communications network support and deliver training services in the Middle East.

"We are excited to be a part of this significant long-term project and to expand our portfolio of work with the UK MOD in the Middle East," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "This win is indicative of KBR's strategic commitment to growing our footprint in the government and defense sector."

