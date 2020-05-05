USAF Sends B-1B Bombers to Indo-Pacific Region for Training, Operations

The U.S. Air Force (USAF) has brought four B-1B Lancer bombers to the Pacific Air Forces for bomber task force operations including training activities. On May 1, three of the aircraft went to Andersen Air Base in Guam and one flew to the east of Japan to support training operations before rejoining the others, USAF Academy said Monday.

The overall effort aims to fortify training and strategic deterrence missions with foreign allies and international partners essential to Indo-Pacific peacekeeping. Dyess Air Force Base in Texas sent all four of the bombers, along with 200 personnel from the 7th Bomb Wing.

“Deployments like this allow our Airmen to enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe,” said Col. Ed. Sumangil, commander of the 7th BW.

He added that the effort offers an opportunity to better integrate with foreign partners in joint exercises and operations. The BTF effort follows a previous one in 2019 when Whiteman AFB sent three B-2 Spirit bombers to Hawaii.