USAF to Submit Final Space Force Acquisition Strategy Report; Gen. John Raymond Quoted

The U.S. Air Force (USAF) plans to submit to Congress a revised version of its report on proposed alternatives to the U.S. Space Force's procurement strategies, SpaceNews reported Sunday.

Ann Stefanek, a spokeswoman for the Air Force, said in a statement obtained by the publication that the service branch is working with the Department of Defense (DoD) and interagency partners to finalize the report tiled “Alternative Acquisition System for the United States Space Force”.

The report details potential acquisition procedures developed under Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett as mandated by the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. Changes included in the report also cover administrative procedures in the DoD and congressional funding processes for multiyear space programs.

Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations at the Space Force and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, told reporters at a prior call that the service partnered with stakeholders such as NASA and the National Reconnaissance Office for the effort.

He added that the changes are meant to support goals such as "increased flexibility, being able to move at speed [and] coming up with opportunities for further delegation and streamlining".