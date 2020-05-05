USDA to Support Clean Fuel Activities With $100M Incentive Program

The Department of Agriculture has announced a new initiative that will provide $100 million in grants to support the use of ethanol and biofuel.

The Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program is intended to supply funding to promote the use of these fuels, the USDA said Monday . The grants will go towards fuel infrastructure and equipment as well as pump installation.

Sonny Perdue, secretary for the USDA, said that ethanol and biofuel are clean fuels that can be used by farmers and consumers, and that the funding will make these fuels more widely available.