Home / News / USDA to Support Clean Fuel Activities With $100M Incentive Program

USDA to Support Clean Fuel Activities With $100M Incentive Program

Thea Loise Woodward May 5, 2020 News, Press Releases

Department of Agriculture
Department of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture has announced a new initiative that will provide $100 million in grants to support the use of ethanol and biofuel.

The Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program is intended to supply funding to promote the use of these fuels, the USDA said Monday. The grants will go towards fuel infrastructure and equipment as well as pump installation.

Sonny Perdue, secretary for the USDA, said that ethanol and biofuel are clean fuels that can be used by farmers and consumers, and that the funding will make these fuels more widely available.

Tags

Check Also

Patrick Hovakimian

DOJ’s Patrick Hovakimian Nominated for National Intelligence General Counsel Post

Patrick Hovakimian, the associate deputy attorney general at the Department of Justice (DOJ), has received President Trump's nomination to become the Office of the Director of National Intelligence's (ODNI) general counsel.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved