USSPACECOM to Oversee Multinational Space Operation; John Raymond Quoted

Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, has authorized the transition of a multinational space operation to the U.S. Space Command.

Operation Olympic Defender, previously under the U.S. Strategic Command, is focused on optimizing the nation’s space operations with allies and reducing the amount of space debris around the Earth, USSPACECOM said Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Thomas James, the director of operations for USSPACECOM, issued the first order to continue OOD activities under the 11th combatant command as part of the transition.

According to Raymond, the OOD effort is also intended to synchronize U.S. capabilities with partner nations to “understand each other’s national perspectives”.

“The establishment of a multinational effort focused on space reflects the value of space contributions to national security, the evolution of threats to U.S. space systems and the importance of deterring potential adversaries from attacking critical U.S. space systems,” he added.

The U.K. was the first ally to express interest in joining OOD last year.