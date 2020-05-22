Unanet
Home / News / VA Releases COVID-19 Query Chatbot

VA Releases COVID-19 Query Chatbot

Matthew Nelson May 22, 2020 News

The Department of Veterans Affairs has fielded a chatbot that will work to check COVID-19 symptoms and address queries in various VA benefits.

VA said Tuesday the chatbot is accessible 24 hours a day and is designed to answer questions in stimulus payments, testing, rescheduling and telehealth options.

A team of developers employed Agile development methods and Microsoft's Healthcare Bot suite to complete the chatbot in three weeks. The increase in calls at VA contact centers pushed the department to build the program.

Denise Kitts, executive director at the Veterans Experience Office, said the chatbot may also utilize content created for other channels.

Check Also

Ben McNeal

Ben McNeal on Navy’s Network Modernization Goals for NGEN Program

The U.S. Navy plans to consolidate its networks to establish a more manageable infrastructure as part of the $7.7 billion Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) recompete contract, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved