VA Releases COVID-19 Query Chatbot

The Department of Veterans Affairs has fielded a chatbot that will work to check COVID-19 symptoms and address queries in various VA benefits.

VA said Tuesday the chatbot is accessible 24 hours a day and is designed to answer questions in stimulus payments, testing, rescheduling and telehealth options.

A team of developers employed Agile development methods and Microsoft's Healthcare Bot suite to complete the chatbot in three weeks. The increase in calls at VA contact centers pushed the department to build the program.

Denise Kitts, executive director at the Veterans Experience Office, said the chatbot may also utilize content created for other channels.