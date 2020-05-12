Unanet
Home / News / VA to Host Suicide Prevention Challenge

VA to Host Suicide Prevention Challenge

Nichols Martin May 12, 2020 News

The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to create a marketplace of products that may support the prevention of veteran suicides.

VA said Thursday in a SAM notice it plans to conduct a global competition, named the Suicide Prevention Grand Challenge, for the development of a marketplace that would feature evidence-based suicide prevention tools.

For the effort, VA requires a contractor with the capacity to build and oversee the competition that would gather researchers and technology experts for the development of such a platform.

The future contractor would handle activities related to project management, communications, fundraising, awarding coordination and challenge design.

The department seeks industry input to strategize on the future contract's solicitation. Interested parties may submit responses through May 21.

Check Also

DoD Eyes 2021 Launch for ‘Blackjack’ LEO Satellite Mission

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) plans to demonstrate satellite communications technology in low-Earth orbit next year as part of the Blackjack program launched with the U.S. Space Force and Space Development Agency.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved