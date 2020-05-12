VA to Host Suicide Prevention Challenge

The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to create a marketplace of products that may support the prevention of veteran suicides.

VA said Thursday in a SAM notice it plans to conduct a global competition, named the Suicide Prevention Grand Challenge, for the development of a marketplace that would feature evidence-based suicide prevention tools.

For the effort, VA requires a contractor with the capacity to build and oversee the competition that would gather researchers and technology experts for the development of such a platform.

The future contractor would handle activities related to project management, communications, fundraising, awarding coordination and challenge design.

The department seeks industry input to strategize on the future contract's solicitation. Interested parties may submit responses through May 21.