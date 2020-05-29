Wash100 Voting Ends June 1st; Last Chance to Vote Before Sunday’s Deadline

After five months of rigorous competition and boundless participation from the government contracting (GovCon) community, the 2020 Wash100 Award voting will come to an end on June 1st. That means you have until Sunday night at midnight to cast your votes to determine who is considered the most significant executive of consequence to the GovCon industry. Vote Now! This is your last chance to send your support to your favorite executives in the GovCon sector before Sunday’s midnight deadline. With almost 16,000 votes cast this year, the executive who ends in first place will have won the most competitive Wash100 Popular Vote in the prestigious seven-year history of the award. As of this writing, Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre is holding onto first place. Although, his spot is being challenged by Juliane Gallina, CIO of team CIA, who sits in second place and Gina Haspel, director of the CIA remains locked into third place. The next three days will determine if McIntyre can hold onto first place or one of the 99 other 2020 Wash100 Award recipients can pull off a last second shot and win the most sought after victory in Wash100 Award history. If this year’s competition has proven anything, it’s that just one vote can be the difference between first and second place. You have ten votes to submit before June 1st. Click here to have the final say in this year’s competition. Vote Now! About The Wash100 This year represents our sixth annual Wash100 Award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, achievement, and vision. Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.