Unanet
Home / News / Weather Suite Microwave Tech Passes Critical Design Review

Weather Suite Microwave Tech Passes Critical Design Review

Matthew Nelson May 20, 2020 News

The U.S. Space Force conducted critical design review efforts for a weather system follow-on microwave technology built to transmit weather data to warfighters.

The platform also received a Milestone B certification and a program approval after the service branch reviewed supporting regulatory and statutory requirements, USSF said Monday.

The WSF-M program seeks to develop weather technologies that will work to facilitate mission operations and planning through the provision of weather data to meteorologists. Ball Aerospace secured a $94M contract in 2017 to carry out system design and risk assessment services for the platform.

The milestone standardizes the microwave technology's program execution standards such as schedule caps and potential costs.

Check Also

Eileen Vidrine

Eileen Vidrine, Air Force Chief Data Officer, to Keynote Potomac Officers Club’s The Power of Data 2020 Forum on June 10th

Eileen Vidrine, chief data officer of the U.S. Air Force, will serve as a keynote speaker at Potomac Officers Club’s The Power of Data Virtual Forum on Wednesday, June 10th. Register here for POC’s The Power of Data Virtual Forum.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved