Weather Suite Microwave Tech Passes Critical Design Review

The U.S. Space Force conducted critical design review efforts for a weather system follow-on microwave technology built to transmit weather data to warfighters.

The platform also received a Milestone B certification and a program approval after the service branch reviewed supporting regulatory and statutory requirements, USSF said Monday.

The WSF-M program seeks to develop weather technologies that will work to facilitate mission operations and planning through the provision of weather data to meteorologists. Ball Aerospace secured a $94M contract in 2017 to carry out system design and risk assessment services for the platform.

The milestone standardizes the microwave technology's program execution standards such as schedule caps and potential costs.