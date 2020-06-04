1901 Group Names Steve Hamric as CFO to Provide Strategic Business Advice; Sonu Singh Quoted

1901 Group has appointed Steve Hamric as chief financial officer (CFO) to provide financial and strategic business advice, the company reported on Thursday.

"We are very pleased to welcome Steve to our executive team at 1901 Group. His experience developing processes, technology, and people are an ideal match for our company as we prepare for the next phase of growth at 1901 Group," said Sonu Singh, CEO of 1901 Group.

Hamric will advise the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and broader leadership team, leveraging his expertise in financial and accounting operations, capital structures and financings, merger and acquisitions. He will also provide financial education and tools across all of 1901 Group's teams.

He will bring more than 20 years' of experience leading finance and account organizations across a variety of industries to 1901 Group. Hamric most recently served as the CFO of TeraThink Corporation prior to its acquisition by CGI Federal in March 2020. In the role, he led strategic and financial initiatives resulting in the acquisition of the company by CGI.

Prior to joining CGI, Hamric held a variety of executive positions serving. With MA Federal, Inc (iGov), Hamric served as senior vice president and CFO, where he focused on the financial management and operational effectiveness of the firm.

He also served as the CFO at Athena Technologies, Inc. With the company, Hamric led Athena through a significant high-growth period and obtained local, regional and helped the company achieve national recognition as one of the fastest growing and premier companies in government technology during his tenure.

"It's an exciting time to join 1901 Group," said Steve Hamric. "As a leading provider of managed services in public sector, 1901 Group is positioned for tremendous growth. I look forward to working with the leadership team to contribute to 1901 Group's future success as the company progresses to the next phase of its strategy."

