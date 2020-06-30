AAR Named on Bloomberg’s Top 200 Federal Contractors; Nicholas Gross, Donald Thomas Quoted

AAR has been named one of the top 200 federal contractors by Bloomberg Government, ranked 93rd on this year’s list, the company reported on Tuesday. With this year’s ranking, AAR has improved over 20 spots, improving from 119th in 2019.

“AAR is grateful to be recognized once again as a top federal contractor by Bloomberg,” said Nicholas Gross, AAR senior vice president, Government Programs. “Our government and defense customers are a major pillar of our business and we are very proud of our efforts supporting the many federal government missions around the world.”

AAR secured their spot on the list based on the company’s fiscal year 2019 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. AAR’s innovative and cost effective solutions that the company has provided to the federal government earned them a spot on the 2020 rankings.

“We´re honored to recognize AAR as one of the top federal contractors in a very competitive market,” said Donald Thomas, Bloomberg Government´s vice president and general manager for Government Contracting. “This one-of-a-kind report is one of many resources made possible by the expertise of our government contracting analysts combined with our platform´s data-driven decision tools and proprietary analytics.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services.

AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations.