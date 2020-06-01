AFGSC Inaugurates STRIKEWERX Collaborative Hub

STRIKEWERX

The Air Force Global Strike Command has formally opened the STRIKEWERX collaborative hub during a virtual ribbon-cutting event at the Cyber Innovation Center in Louisiana.

The facility will enable startup companies, academia and the U.S. Air Force leaders to address the service branch's various gaps, concerns and requirements, USAF said Friday.

“We want to transmit to the outside world where we need help and create a forum where we can have smart people come in and help us solve problems quickly,” said Gen. Tim Ray, AFGSC commander.

As a precaution in line with the COVID-19 pandemic, AFGSC postponed the original inauguration and opted for a virtual event with limited attendance.