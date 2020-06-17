AFRL, University of Dayton School of Law Unveil Intellectual Property Training Effort

AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory partnered with the University of Dayton School of Law to develop an online training initiative that will work to help government employees mitigate the loss of data rights and intellectual property.

The training effort utilizes visual thinking guides and animation to present the application of contractual agreements, negotiations, intellectual property and data rights laws, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.

The initiative builds on a three-year educational partnership agreement signed by UDSL and AFRL for the provision of intellectual property legal training to the laboratory's engineers and scientists.

The National Crime Prevention Council cited in a report that 45 percent of U.S. businesses reported losses due to IP theft. The Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property also noted that estimated annual costs in pirated software, trade secrets and counterfeit goods have reached more than $225B.