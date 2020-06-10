AFS Names William “Bill” Marion as Managing Director of Growth & Strategy; Vince Vlasho Quoted

Bill Marion

Accenture Federal Services (AFS) has hired William “Bill” Marion, former U.S. Air Force deputy chief information officer (CIO), as managing director of Growth and Strategy in its Defense and Intelligence practice, the company reported on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to have Bill join our Defense team, as he will be instrumental in setting the course for meaningful transformation, overseeing the delivery of innovative solutions for our clients,” said Vince Vlasho, who leads Accenture Federal Services’ Defense practice.

With AFS, Marion will provide strategic insight and perspective on information technology (IT) innovation initiatives and assist clients while they develop and execute technology transformation and mission-support strategies to counteract evolving threats.

As the Air Force’s deputy CIO, Marion was responsible for managing the service branch’s IT portfolio, including the investment strategy, networks, cloud computing, enterprise policies, information resources management, IT innovation initiatives, information assurance and related matters.

“As a seasoned executive with a track record of innovation and thought leadership, Bill will play a key role in bringing our market-leading digital capabilities to clients and helping them solve their most pressing defense challenges,” Vlasho added.

Marion also led two business divisions, comprising 300 people, and supported 54,000 cyber personnel globally, with an operating budget valued at $17 billion. Prior to his role as CIO, Marion held various leadership positions within the Air Force’s headquarters, major command, center, group and squadron assignments.

During his career within the federal sector, Marion developed a relationship with national intelligence agencies. Before his tenure as CIO, he served as chief technology officer with the Air Combat Command, where he planned, organized, and led A6 implementation of critical IT initiatives as well as developed long-range organizational visions that support Combat Air Forces (CAF), ACC, and ACC/A6 missions and goals.

“I’m extremely excited to join Accenture Federal Services and the innovative, collaborative team,” Marion said. “I look forward to continuing to help bring new technologies that drive the DoD and intelligence community transformation across their mission operations, from cloud and mobile to artificial intelligence.”

