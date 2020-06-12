Air Force Begins Integration of Combined ISR, Cyber Unit

The U.S. Air Force is working to integrate operations at its new unit for cyber and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance programs after completing reorganization activities, C4ISRnet reported Thursday.

Gen. Mary O’Brien, deputy chief of staff for ISR and cyber effects operations at the Air Force, said at a prior industry event that her office is “moving past merging” the combined unit after 18 months.

She noted that the service branch also aims to integrate its 2018 ISR strategy with its 2019 cyber warfare plan to establish a blueprint for readiness initiatives over the next decade.

The new unit’s creation came before the service's merging of the 24th Air Force and 25th AF to establish the information warfare-focused 16th AF.