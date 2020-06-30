Anil Cheriyan Announces GSA Departure for July 17th; Emily Murphy, Julie Dunne Quoted

The General Services Administration (GSA) has announced that Anil Cheriyan, deputy commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) deputy commissioner and director of Technology Transformation Services (TTS) will leave the administration on July 17th. He joined GSA in Jan. 2019, where he was responsible for the expansion of the IT Modernization Centers of Excellence (CoE) program.

“Anil has done a tremendous job leading TTS and I am very grateful for all he and his team have accomplished during the past 18 months,” said GSA administrator and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, Emily Murphy. GSA is committed to continuing the important work Anil has led and I look forward to watching the talented TTS team bring about significant, meaningful change in federal IT for years to come.”

Cheriyan will return to the private sector for a new career opportunity. He joined GSA in Jan. 2019, where he was responsible for the expansion of the IT Modernization Centers of Excellence (CoE) program. Cheriyan grew the program from two agency partnerships to 12 in a span of 18 months.

“He guided TTS to sharpen its vision, strategy, and focus on the key elements vital to the future of federal IT modernization. I am thankful for his steady leadership and passion for public service that inspired our team to work together to create innovative solutions for our customers,” said Julie Dunne, commissioner of FAS.

As part of FAS, TTS has helped agencies make their services more accessible, efficient and effective by providing modern applications, platforms, processes, personnel and software solutions.

“Leading GSA’s Technology Transformation Service and serving as the Deputy Commissioner of FAS has been a once in a lifetime opportunity for me,” said Cheriyan. “I have been constantly impressed by the quality of the TTS team and it has been a privilege to work with each of our team members.”

