Anthony Everidge Assumes Permanent Exec Director Post at Air Force’s Acquisition Center

Anthony Everidge

Anthony Everidge, former acting executive director of the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) and member of the Senior Executive Service (SES), has been appointed executive director of AFICC on a permanent basis.

AFICC is part of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC) within the AF Materiel Command (AFMC) and handles all operational acquisition functions across the service, Wright-Patterson AF Base said Tuesday.

As part of his new role, Everidge will help Brig. Gen. Alice Trevino, commander of AFICC, in managing over 750 acquisition professionals responsible for a contract portfolio worth $55 billion. Prior to his most recent capacity, Everidge served as director of personnel and resources at AFICC and was part of the AFMC Contracting Directorate.

“We’re working along with SAF/AQC (Air Force Acquisition), which is trying to create mission-focused business leaders within Air Force contracting,” he said.

Everidge's more than three-decade career at the Air Force includes time as deputy chief of contracts for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) where he led efforts to drive partnerships with the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA). He also spearheaded efforts to create AFRL’s Center for Rapid Innovation during his tenure.