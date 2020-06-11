Unanet

Army, Carnegie Mellon Continue AI Teaming Efforts; Gen. John Murray Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers June 11, 2020 News

The U.S. Army is working with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) for a research effort focused on implementing teaming operations between unmanned technologies in the battlefield, C4ISRnet reported Wednesday.

The U.S. Army is working with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) for a research effort focused on implementing teaming operations between unmanned technologies in the battlefield, C4ISRnet reported Wednesday.

Gen. John Murray, commander of the Army Futures Command and former two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said at an Association of the U.S. Army webinar that the service branch secured new funding and is continuing projects under its task force for artificial intelligence programs.

The partnership, launched in 2018, seeks to develop unmanned-unmanned teaming capabilities for air and ground platforms. Another effort under the partnership revolves around developing algorithms for DevSecOps applications. Murray noted that the Army is working to train its AI systems to enact autonomous functionalities such as recognizing targets and identifying various types of combat vehicles.

“We’re going to have to work on how do we defend our algorithms and really, how do we defend our training data that we’re using for our algorithms," he added.

Murray’s comments come after the Army and CMU announced plans to launch a master’s program in data science later this year.

Check Also

Federal IT Workforce

Federal CIO Council Releases ‘Future of the Federal IT Workforce Update’

A new Federal CIO Council report provides 10 recommendations on how agencies can improve the hiring process and develop the future information technology workforce. The report titled Future of the Federal IT Workforce Update suggests the development of a governmentwide special pay system for the IT workforce, transition to a competency-based classification model for all IT positions, creation of interdisciplinary procurement teams and expansion of existing pilot programs to enhance recruitment efforts. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved