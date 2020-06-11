Army, Carnegie Mellon Continue AI Teaming Efforts; Gen. John Murray Quoted

The U.S. Army is working with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) for a research effort focused on implementing teaming operations between unmanned technologies in the battlefield, C4ISRnet reported Wednesday.

Gen. John Murray, commander of the Army Futures Command and former two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said at an Association of the U.S. Army webinar that the service branch secured new funding and is continuing projects under its task force for artificial intelligence programs.

The partnership, launched in 2018, seeks to develop unmanned-unmanned teaming capabilities for air and ground platforms. Another effort under the partnership revolves around developing algorithms for DevSecOps applications. Murray noted that the Army is working to train its AI systems to enact autonomous functionalities such as recognizing targets and identifying various types of combat vehicles.

“We’re going to have to work on how do we defend our algorithms and really, how do we defend our training data that we’re using for our algorithms," he added.

Murray’s comments come after the Army and CMU announced plans to launch a master’s program in data science later this year.