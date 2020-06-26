Army, USCYBERCOM Deploy Next-Gen Virtual Environments for Training Ops

The U.S. Army Cyber School and U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) are continuing training activities through online tools and virtual environments as the ongoing pandemic continues to disrupt normal operations. As part of its remote exercises, the cyber school is incorporating its Virtual Training Area (VTA).

As part of its remote exercises, the cyber school is incorporating its Virtual Training Area (VTA) that uses open-source technologies to enable Army personnel to log in from various locations around the world through non-Department of Defense networks.

USCYBERCOM is also continuing its remote learning efforts for a major training event that will utilize the Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE) for the first time, according to the report.

Col. Paul Craft, commandant of the Army's cyber school, told the publication in an interview that the school’s virtual training environment “had existed prior to COVID-19” and was able to prepare the unit for increased virtual operations.

He noted that the Army plans to migrate training operations from VTA to the PCTE once the latter goes live.