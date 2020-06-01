Army Uses MetaFerrite to Make Wideband Antenna

The U.S. Army has used the metaferrite material to produce an ultra-thin wideband antenna applicable for use with helicopters, unmanned aircraft systems and other vehicles.

The Metaferrite-made, low-profile antenna is made to accommodate curved surfaces and may replace existing-higher profile antennas, the Army said Friday.

The new antenna also provides for a wider frequency range that accommodates signals from newer satellites and legacy systems. Soldiers may also use the antenna to access the Mobile User Objective System that offers beyond-line-of-sight connectivity.

“Recognizing the potential of metaferrites in antenna design and making a decision to invest in this technology were key to where we are today,” said Philip Perconti, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for research and technology.

Army Research Laboratory engaged with ManTech and other partners to develop the antenna under the Radio Frequency MetaFerrite Devices Program.