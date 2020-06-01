Army’s Bruce Jette, John Murray on Meeting Missile Defense Program Goals

Bruce Jette

Bruce Jette, head of the U.S. Army’s procurement office and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, has said the service branch is on track to achieve modernization goals despite schedule delays, the Army News Service reported Friday.

Jette, who serves as assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, noted that the service is working with industry partners and “making adjustments as necessary” to achieve milestones in programs such as the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS).

IBCS is a command-and-control system designed to operate with weapons systems and sensor networks for air and missile defense. A limited-user test for the technology was initially scheduled for mid-May at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

According to Jette, the Army also expects to receive indirect-fire capabilities such as the Iron Dome missile defense platform by December and February.

Gen. John Murray, commanding general of the Army Futures Command (AFC) and fellow 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said the Army is additionally on track to achieve program milestones for the Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense system (IM-SHORAD), which is intended to be mounted on Stryker A1 combat vehicles.

IM-SHORAD is scheduled to enter the initial acquisition phase by the second quarter of fiscal 2023.