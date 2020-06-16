Avaya Partners with Guard.me to Provide Modernized Contact Center; Frank Ciccone, Keith Segal Quoted

Avaya has partnered with guard.me International Insurance, an award-winning provider of international student health insurance, to help enhance its contact center capabilities and mobilize its remote workforce, Avaya reported on Tuesday.

Avaya has partnered with guard.me International Insurance, an award-winning provider of international student health insurance, to help enhance its contact center capabilities and mobilize its remote workforce, Avaya reported on Tuesday.

“With its new contact center and workforce optimization solutions, guard.me has been able to digitally transform their employee and student experiences through multiple communication channels. We look forward to continuing with guard.me on its digital transformation and to help provide exceptional outcomes for their customers,” said Frank Ciccone, senior vice president, North America Sales, Avaya.

The partnership will help increase employee retention and higher satisfaction for the students that depend on this trusted provider for health services. Avaya will help guard.me modernize their communication solutions by providing the flexibility needed to support growth expectations and the evolving needs of their customers.

In recognizing the urgent need to maintain business continuity and keep its workforce safe through the current global crisis, the company also wanted to effectively implement remote-work solutions for employees.

Avaya Contact Center and Avaya Subscription solutions has provided guard.me with advanced communications to serve its students through call, email, chat, SMS and self-service functionalities. guard.me agents have also gained access to Avaya Contact Center co-browse features, enabling them to work with a customer on their shared screen during a call to facilitate better and more satisfying engagements.

“We strive to deliver the personalized attention and culturally-sensitive solutions students need, while offering forward-thinking tools that make administration easier for school staff,” said Keith Segal, President and CEO, guard.me International Insurance. “To provide the best services for our customers, we needed a contact center solution to enable a modern workforce that streamlined our operations and also featured the scalability requirements for our future growth plans.”

