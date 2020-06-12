Avaya Provides Cloud-Based Contact Center to Support Red Cross Communications; DeWayne Bell, Frank Ciccone Quoted

The Red Cross telecommunications team has partnered with Avaya Holdings Corp. to enhance and simplify Red Cross communications to better leverage the benefits of mobility and cloud innovation to meet the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, Avaya reported on Thursday.

“We believe that this transition to a single contact center will help us improve experiences for those we serve, while increasing the productivity of our employees and boosting our overall organizational efficiency,” said DeWayne Bell, vice president, Information Technology Engineering, American Red Cross.

The Red Cross, as part of its One Contact Center initiative, will transform 12 separate contact center platforms with differing technologies to the Avaya OneCloud CCaaS cloud-based platform. Avaya will help the organization achieve its humanitarian mission and provide assistance to people and communities.

Avaya will handle inbound mobile calls to help people in need during a disaster, help individuals donate much needed blood and blood products, and handle donation services. The Red Cross has commenced this transition with the move of its critical toll-free number and several other mission critical inbound numbers over to Avaya Mobile Experience.

The organization has projected that the transition will allow these mobile callers to get needed information and support faster with reduced wait times, and that contact center agents will be able to use additional call context to provide better service to mobile callers in current and future interactions.

“The American Red Cross mission is consistent with Avaya's focus of service and support to our customers and our global communities,” said Frank Ciccone, Senior Vice President, North America Sales, Avaya. “We are proud to help the Red Cross transform their contact center communications infrastructure and client experiences with a cloud-based solution that empowers their workers with the tools, support and capabilities they need to serve their communities.”

