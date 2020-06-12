AWS Releases General Availability of Amazon EC2; David Brown, Tim Miller Quoted

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the general availability of its sixth generation of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances with three new instances powered by AWS-designed, Arm-based Graviton2 processors, the company reported on Thursday.

“The new Amazon EC2 instances powered by AWS-designed, Arm-based, Graviton2 processors represent a significant generational leap for customers, delivering 40% better price/performance over comparable x86-based instances, and already we’ve seen a broad set of customers embrace them across a wide variety of general purpose, compute optimized, and memory optimized workloads,” said David Brown, Vice President, Amazon EC2, at AWS.

The new general purpose (M6g), compute-optimized (C6g), and memory-optimized (R6g) instances will deliver up to 40 percent better price/performance over comparable current generation x86-based instances. The sixth generation Amazon EC2 will include M6g instances, designed for general-purpose workloads with balanced compute, memory and networking.

The C6g instances will support compute-intensive workloads, such as high performance computing, batch processing, video encoding, gaming, scientific modeling, distributed analytics, ad-serving and CPU-based machine learning inference, and R6g instances will process large data sets in memory like open source databases, in-memory caches and real-time big data analytics.

Arm-based Amazon EC2 A1 has provided customers running scale-out workloads with significant cost savings as well as Arm support from an ecosystem of operating system and independent software vendors. The solution enhanced capabilities beyond those supported by A1 instances, such as faster processing, higher memory capacity, increased networking bandwidth, and larger instance sizes.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions is a global data and analytics company that provides data and technology services, analytics, predictive insights, and fraud prevention for a wide range of industries. "We tested our Java application based on OpenJDK8 on the Amazon EC2 M6g instances. This application handles a significant amount of encryption processes and is used to provide message level encryption to meet the security needs of our customers,” said Tim Miller, Senior Consulting Software Engineer for the Health Care segment of LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

