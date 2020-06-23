Bipartisan Bill to Identify, Mitigate 5G Infrastructure Gaps; Mike Gallagher Quoted

Reps. Mike Gallagher (D-Wash.) and Rick Larsen (R-Wis.) have unveiled bipartisan legislation to augment the Department of Defense's (DoD) 5G infrastructure network and systems. The "DoD 5G Act" will push the department's secretary to identify and reduce gaps within the U.S. military's telecommunications systems, the office of Rick Larsen said Thursday.

Reps. Mike Gallagher (D-Wash.) and Rick Larsen (R-Wis.) have unveiled bipartisan legislation to augment the Department of Defense's (DoD) 5G infrastructure network and systems. The "DoD 5G Act" will push the department's secretary to identify and reduce gaps within the U.S. military's telecommunications systems, the office of Rick Larsen said Thursday.

The bill contains recommendations from DoD's Defense Science Board Quick Task Force on the adoption of 5G technologies such as the implementation of federal standards and independent monitoring of 5G data.

“As the Pentagon develops advanced telecommunications capabilities, it should set a clear standard and expectation across the federal government for security and resiliency, from the supply chain on up," said Gallagher.

Gallagher and Larsen declared their support for the Secure 5G and Beyond Act, a bill that will require President Trump to create a strategy for 5G systems and infrastructure security.