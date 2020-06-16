BlackBerry Limited Partners with Bell to Enhance Secure Communications; John Chen Quoted

BlackBerry Limited has partnered with Bell to provide enhanced secure communications to business and government customers and strengthen BlackBerry’s relationship to deliver leading-edge mobile security solutions to Canadian consumers and business customers, the company announced on Tuesday.

"We could not be more delighted to partner with Bell, BlackBerry's preferred telecom partner for BlackBerry Protect in Canada and one of the country's most innovative companies," said John Chen, executive chairman and CEO of BlackBerry. "Together, we will bring the next level of excellence in endpoint security to Canadian enterprise customers across the country."

BlackBerry has become Bell's preferred Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) partner, which will enable Bell to offer its enterprise customers access to BlackBerry Protect, the MTD solution that uses the power of artificial intelligence to block malware infections, prevent URL phishing attacks and provide application integrity checking.

"As organizations of all kinds enable remote work solutions for their teams during COVID-19, it is more important than ever to remain vigilant about security, including network and mobile device management," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada. "Bell is proud to be working with mobile security leader BlackBerry to expand the scale of our solutions for the country's largest organizations."

In May 2020, BlackBerry also partnered with 12 new channel partners to expand the company’s opportunities for its Radar offering and the company’s intelligent, data-driven asset monitoring devices, BlackBerry will improve business automate operations and improve utilization of trailers, containers and chassis.

Of the partners, AttriX, A provider of telematic solutions for the transportation industry, will join BlackBerry. AttriX has integrated its offerings to provide fleet owners visibility to all the company’s assets. With its partnership with BlackBerry Radar, AttriX customers can manage their trucks, driver performance and now their trailers within this partnered all-in-one fleet and asset management solution.

BlackBerry Radar will serve as an asset monitoring solution that provides information, including location, motion, mileage, temperature, humidity, door open/close status, and cargo status on an intuitive on-line dashboard.

The solution will collect data than conventional GPS-based track and trace solutions and uses this information to build a 360-degree visualization of a customer’s assets. All data will be transmitted and stored securely on a cloud platform, which will maintain the privacy of user information at all times.

