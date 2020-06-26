Brig. Gen. Rob Barrie to Assume PEO Role at Army Aviation Office

Brig. Gen. Rob Barrie will succeed Pat Mason as program executive officer for Aviation at the U.S. Army effective July 1st. Barrie will oversee various project offices including programs under the service branch's future vertical lift programs under his new role.

Barrie assumed the role of deputy PEO in January 2020 and served at the Department of Defense (DoD) as chief of staff for the assistant secretary of the Army. He also held the role of project manager for cargo helicopters at Program Executive Office Aviation.