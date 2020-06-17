CAE Secures Health Canada Certification of Air1 Ventilator; Marc Parent Quoted

Marc Parent

Health Canada has certified the CAE Air1 ventilator to help remediate the effects of COVID-19, CAE reported on Wednesday.

"The agility shown by CAE in designing and succeeding to have the CAE Air1 ventilator certified in a fraction of the usual time is a testament to the strength of CAE's innovation, engineering talent, and advanced manufacturing capabilities,” said Marc Parent, CAE's president and CEO.

CAE’s ventilator will be distributed to Canadian hospitals across the country where it will be used in the fight. Certification comes two months after CAE signed a contract with the Government of Canada to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, CAE was the first to receive certification from Health Canada for an entirely new ventilator. It was created and manufactured in Canada, and we are proud that it will help save lives in the fight against COVID-19," added Parent.

With the certification, CAE will provide hundreds of CAE Air1 ventilators to the Government of Canada every week. The CAE Air1 ventilator can deliver pressure control, volume control and pressure support ventilation using room air or pressured oxygen.

The company’s ventilator will integrate an intuitive, simple touchscreen interface and is bundled with on-demand ventilator training, adaptive e-learning modules related to COVID-19 patient management and 24/7 customer support. It will support Intensive Care Units patients treated for COVID-19.

"Today's announcement is a testament to CAE's agility and innovative capability. I am glad that we were able to support CAE in accelerating the design and manufacturing of CAE Air1 ventilator that is now ready to be used by our frontline healthcare workers," said the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

