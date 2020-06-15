Chakib Chraibi, Anil Chaudry Share Insights on Who Should Oversee AI Development Efforts

Technology leaders from government and industry share their views on who should lead artificial intelligence development efforts and Chakib Chraibi of the Department of Commerce’s National Technical Information Service said he thinks data scientists should oversee those efforts, Nextgov reported Friday.

“The data scientists will be able to give you an insight into how bad it will be using a machine-learning model” if ethical issues are not considered, Chraibi, chief data scientist at NTIS, said Thursday during a panel discussion at an Advanced Technology Academic Research Center virtual summit.

Chraibi also recommended the adoption of a five-phased approach to help manage ethical questions during the AI development process: awareness; identification of the algorithm’s specific intent; design of the platform; analysis of data and methods for unwanted biases; and continuous monitoring of outcomes.

Anil Chaudry, director of AI implementation for the General Services Administration’s AI Center of Excellence, said he believes a program manager should be in charge of leading teams when it comes to creating ethical AI platforms.

“It’s got to be a strong program manager with common sense—that’s really what you need,” Chaudry said. “The data scientist wants to really take a risk and the compliance person wants no risk. And, somewhere in there, the program manager has to balance that in order to deliver a capability."