CISA Issues Warning on Anti-5G Public Activities

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is urging the public to remain vigilant of “anti-5G activists” that seek to destroy 5G equipment that allegedly render the human immune system susceptible to COVID-19, FedScoop reported Monday.

CISA said in a confidential memo obtained by the publication that telecommunications providers must report suspicious activities such as drone flights within their properties and deploy appropriate security technologies to prevent intrusions.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) component added that telecom companies need to protect 5G cell towers following recent attacks in the U.S. and UK fueled by COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

Anti-5G extremists previously manipulated several cell towers in Tenessee while more than 70 towers have been damaged in the U.K. since the pandemic's onset, according to the report.