CISA’s Christopher Krebs on Cloud Security, Workforce Diversity Issues Amid COVID-19

Christopher Krebs

Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said the agency is addressing operational challenges as the pandemic continues to require telework settings, Nextgov reported Wednesday.

Krebs told attendees during a recent virtual event that CISA seeks to ensure visibility in server management as agencies utilize cloud migration to handle remote work operations. CISA also seeks to apply Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) approaches and utilize tools to temporarily fill gaps resulting from disrupted timelines, he noted.

“I think of the visibility we have through CDM,” said Krebs. “How can we take and extract value and insights from a single agency, and deploy that insight across a broader set of agencies, and then how do I repackage that and make it publicly available to anyone out there to show these are the sorts of trends we’re seeing? These are the best practices and successful implementations.”

He added that despite unanticipated issues, implementing remote work setups has helped CISA diversify its cybersecurity workforce beyond the D.C. area. The federal information technology will continue to benefit as hiring practices renew focus on ensuring a "more inclusive, diverse community," according to Krebs.