CVP Secures BPA to Support NIH Technical Services & Programs; Anirudh Kulkarni Quoted

CVP has been awarded the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Mission Alignment (MA) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) contract vehicle to support scientific research missions across NIH with IT programs and technical services, communications and business solutions, and cybersecurity and risk management, the company reported on Tuesday.

“We look forward to applying our health care and advanced technology expertise toward helping to advance biomedical research and promoting health, treatment, and medical cures,” said Anirudh Kulkarni, founder and CEO of CVP.

Under the contract, CVP will include program and project management, system architecture and design, software development lifecycle management, subject matter expertise, community outreach and cybersecurity management and training to support the organization.

The award will enable CVP to expand its work across all NIH institutes and centers by applying its IT expertise through Business Transformation, Technology Modernization, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing.

CVP secured the award through the NIH Center for Information Technology (CIT). The center has provided the NIH community with a secure and reliable IT infrastructure and a variety of IT services to support mission-critical research and administration.

CVP’s work will enhance the NIH’s ability to leverage costs across the organization to share communications and outreach, which will strengthen alignment between the agency’s mission and IT resources. “CVP is honored to have been awarded this contract vehicle,” Kulkarni added.

About CVP

CVP is a business and technology consulting company that helps organizations navigate disruption with innovative strategies and solutions and prepare for a culture of Continuous Change. It supports clients in the healthcare, national security, and public sectors, as well as private business, by enabling them to innovate faster and make decisions quicker.