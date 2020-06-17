DARPA Eyes Auction-Based Asset Mgmt Tool for Warfighters

DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is looking to deploy a tool based on e-commerce concepts that will enable warfighters to identify resources for tactical-level operations, C4ISRnet reported Wednesday.

As part of the Adapting Cross-Domain Kill-Webs (ACK) initiative, DARPA intends to implement a marketplace-based platform for warfighters to share a set of capabilities such as sensors and weapons.

Tim Grayson, director of the Strategic Technology Office at DARPA, said at a recent conference that ACK will use an “online auction” framework to visualize available assets.

He noted that his team is working with the U.S. Air Force to coordinate ACK with the service branch’s Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS).

Lisa Sanders, director of science and technology at the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), said during the same event that ACK could benefit special forces seeking to improve decision-making activities. The ACK effort also complements USSOCOM’s Hyper Enabled Operator (HEO) resource management program, she added.

Grason and Sanders’ comments come after the command announced plans to solicit artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies for the HEO effort in September.