DCSA Releases Insider Threat Resource App

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) has launched a mobile application that will work to provide users with training and educational resources on insider threats. The Insider Threat Sentry app allows users to view graphic novels, videos, preparedness guides and infographics that discuss various insider threats from workplace violence to active shooting scenarios.

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) has launched a mobile application that will work to provide users with training and educational resources on insider threats.

The Insider Threat Sentry app allows users to view graphic novels, videos, preparedness guides and infographics that discuss various insider threats from workplace violence to active shooting scenarios, DCSA said Monday. The app also features online courses, webinars, news, real-world applications of counter-insider threat education as well as multiple seasons of the Vigilance video series.

“InT Sentry allows security professionals, insider threat practitioners, and anyone with an interest in national security to easily access high-quality resources,” Rebecca Morgan, chief of the Center for Development of Security Excellence’s insider threat division, said in a report.