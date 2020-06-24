DHS Announces Details of U.S.-Israel Collab Solicitation; William Bryan Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate has identified the main focus areas of a technology solicitation in partnership with Israel, DHS said Tuesday. The Binational Industrial Research and Development or BIRD Foundation, a U.S.-Israel partnership, seeks proposals for technology projects that tackle:

Cyber Law Enforcement

Public Infrastructure Security

Border Protection

First Responder Applications

Unmanned Aerial Systems

“This is an important collaboration that enables both the U.S. and our Israeli colleagues to benefit from innovative new technologies that can address our common security needs,” said William Bryan, acting undersecretary for science and technology at DHS.

BIRD Foundation announced the solicitation earlier this month. Israel's public security ministry and DHS will jointly fund the projects. The effort will fund projects pursued jointly by Israeli and American entities such as businesses, research institutes and organizations.

Interested parties may submit executive summaries through Aug. 13 and will have up to Sep. 23 to deliver final proposals. BIRD Foundation will name qualifiers before the year ends.