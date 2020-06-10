Unanet

DHS Announces Homeland Security Tech Research Contract Awardees

Matthew Nelson June 10, 2020 Contract Awards, News

DHS S&T

The Department of Homeland Security's science and technology (DHS S&T) directorate has awarded 26 contracts to 23 small businesses through the first phase of the Small Business Innovation Research Program to explore proofs-of-concept that may respond to homeland security technology concerns.

DHS said Tuesday that the topics covered by the contracts aim to address research and development needs of the department's operational segments. Topics under the program include machine learning modules, imaging technologies and remote sensor data protection. Each project will receive $150,000 in funds and will be eligible to apply for Phase II grants.

The next phase of the program will require the awardees to conduct research and development activities to produce working prototypes. Dusty Lang, SBIR program director at DHS, said the department maintains its engagement with industry to meet U.S. technology needs.

Click here to view the list of awardees.

