Unanet

DHS S&T Creates DIY Way to Cleanse PPEs of Virus

Nichols Martin June 22, 2020 News

The Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate has created and unveiled a method that civilians can use to disinfect personal protective equipment. S&T's do-it-yourself PPE cleanup method involves the use of a programmable multicooker that allows for moist heat decontamination, a method endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DHS said Friday.

The Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate has created and unveiled a method that civilians can use to disinfect personal protective equipment.

S&T's do-it-yourself PPE cleanup method involves the use of a programmable multi-cooker that allows for moist heat decontamination, a method endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), DHS said Friday.

The method requires users to put protective masks in a paper bag that will then undergo a 30-minute steaming in a multicooker. The moist heat, from half an inch of water in the multicooker, neutralizes the virus' presence in saliva and culture media on the masks.

A standard mask can still function properly after up to five cycles of the multicooker cleansing, DHS said. S&T will conduct more research on the method's cleansing effect on lung fluid.

“We understand that PPE is not always readily available and are working tirelessly to provide Americans with simple methods to extend the life of this important equipment," said William Bryan, DHS's acting undersecretary for science and technology.

Check Also

Cybersecurity

Reps. Jimmy Panetta, Joe Wilson Present Small Manufacturer Cybersecurity Enhancement Act””

Reps. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., and Joe Wilson, R-S.C., have introduced a bill to better protect small defense manufacturers from cyber threats. The legislation, known as the "Small Manufacturer Cybersecurity Enhancement Act" would authorize awarding grants to partnership centers that provide cybersecurity services to these businesses, Panetta's office said Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved