DHS S&T Identifies New Blockchain Use Cases in Solicitation for Forgery Prevention

Nichols Martin June 23, 2020 News

The Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate has launched a second solicitation in search of blockchain or distributed ledger technologies that prevent forgery and boost operational transparency. Interested parties may submit responses through July 10.

DHS said Monday that it invites startups to submit proposals on these technologies under the Silicon Valley Innovation Program's new solicitation titled “Preventing Forgery and Counterfeiting of Certificates and Licenses (Release 2).”

The solicitation seeks to apply blockchain and DLT to identify social security numbers, monitor the food supply chain, track natural gas and e-commerce shipments and protect license privacy.

These applications support the needs of multiple DHS agencies such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Interested parties may submit responses through July 10. S&T is also hosting a virtual industry event on Tuesday.

