Unanet

DIA Produces Initial Output From Data Analytics Program; Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley Quoted

June 4, 2020

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DLA) has generated the minimum viable product of a program that aims to develop a rapid data processing system. The Machine-assisted Analytic Rapid-repository System of MARS program has produced initial foreign infrastructure data with coverage on roads, information technology applications and various structures, DIA said Wednesday.

The military uses this data to inform operational planning, targeting and other related activities. MARS' initial product used analytics on infrastructure information with respect to the U.S. military's multiple operational aspects. The program accelerates the process of updating records and supports military decision making.

“With MARS, the ultimate goal is to create a military intelligence environment for the warfighter and analyst to easily discover information, just as the internet delivers information to consumers," said Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, DIA director and two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

The agency wants to leverage modern technology for bolstered intelligence delivery.

