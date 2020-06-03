DLA Aviation Introduces Supply Chain Forecast Tech

Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Aviation has unveiled a supply chain analysis tool that works to help clients and sustainment experts direct root cause actions that may address supply chain disruptions.

The Materiel Supportability Analysis tool is built to visualize various drivers and factors that may cause shortages within a 24-month timeframe, DLA said Tuesday. The drivers are then validated and displayed in the tool as report filters.

“We accomplish this by combining critical Navy data elements with DLA supply chain data and providing the end-users with actionable alerts to address demand or supply chain problems that are contributing to gaps in supportability," said Adam Hardee, chief at DLA Aviation's business process support directorate’s industrial analysis support branch.

DLA Aviation eyes the deployment of the MSA's automated iteration in September. The agency has been using the Center of Parts Activity suite since 1999. The system allows users to trace supply chain components that support three fleet readiness centers and three air logistics facilities.