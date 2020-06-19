DoD Names Dave Spirk CDO of Office of CIO; Dana Deasy Quoted

The Department of Defense (DoD) has appointed Dave Spirk as the new chief data officer (CDO). In his new role, he will help the department execute its Digital Modernization Strategy, bringing years of experience within data modernization and transformation. Spirk will begin in his new role in the Department on June 22, 2020.

The Department of Defense (DoD) has appointed Dave Spirk as the new chief data officer (CDO) within the department’s Office of the Chief Information Officer, the agency reported on Friday. Spirk will begin in his new role in the Department on June 22, 2020.

“Effective data management is the central component of the department’s Digital Modernization Strategy,” said Dana Deasy, DoD chief information officer (CIO) and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “Dave brings extensive experience and a thorough understanding of how data empowers joint, all-domain operations. I look forward to working with Dave as we create a strong data culture across the department.”

Spirk will succeed Michael Conlin, who has served as DoD’s CDO since 2018. Conlin has transitioned to serve as the chief business analytics officer for the department to continue his data reform initiatives.

Throughout his career, Spirk has spent ample time with the U.S. Marine Corps. He most recently as the CDO for U.S. Special Operations Command. He has significant experience in the Intelligence Community (IC) and help the department execute its Digital Modernization Strategy.

Spirk also served as associate director of technology investment in the Secretary of the Air Force’s Concept Development and Management Office for Advanced Analytics and Technology Investment.

In addition, Spirk has worked as a U.S. Marine Corps intelligence specialist in Afghanistan and at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as the chief of operations for the Cuba and Venezuela Mission Manager.

About DoD

The United States Department of Defense (DoD, USDOD or DOD) is an executive branch department of the federal government charged with coordinating and supervising all agencies and functions of the government directly related to national security and the United States Armed Forces.