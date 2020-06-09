DOE, Cold Climate Housing Research Center Form Research Partnership on Circumpolar Climate

The Department of Energy (DoE) has teamed up with the Cold Climate Housing Research Center in Alaska to update research capacities in harsh climates. DOE said Monday that the partnership will allow the department to test and evaluate various technologies under austere climate conditions through the use of research materials in the circumpolar region.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory will also conduct research activities in sustainable transportation, energy systems integration, renewable power and energy efficiency.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said the collaboration will potentially produce research that could help provide efficient energy and housing to residents of Alaska and other communities.

CCHRC aims to drive the creation of sustainable and durable homes for people who live in circumpolar areas worldwide.