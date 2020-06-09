Unanet

DOE, Cold Climate Housing Research Center Form Research Partnership on Circumpolar Climate

Matthew Nelson June 9, 2020 News

The Department of Energy (DoE) has teamed up with the Cold Climate Housing Research Center in Alaska to update research capacities in harsh climates. DOE said Monday that the partnership will allow the department to test and evaluate various technologies under austere climate conditions through the use of research materials in the circumpolar region.

The Department of Energy (DoE) has teamed up with the Cold Climate Housing Research Center in Alaska to update research capacities in harsh climates. DOE said Monday that the partnership will allow the department to test and evaluate various technologies under austere climate conditions through the use of research materials in the circumpolar region.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory will also conduct research activities in sustainable transportation, energy systems integration, renewable power and energy efficiency.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said the collaboration will potentially produce research that could help provide efficient energy and housing to residents of Alaska and other communities.

CCHRC aims to drive the creation of sustainable and durable homes for people who live in circumpolar areas worldwide.

Check Also

CISA

CISA Issues Warning on Anti-5G Public Activities

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is urging the public to remain vigilant of “anti-5G activists” that seek to destroy 5G equipment that allegedly render the human immune system susceptible to COVID-19, FedScoop reported Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved